Alert issued for missing children in Northumberland County

RIVERSIDE, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County have issued an alert for two missing children.
The Riverside Borough Police Department searching for 4-year-old male Danny Hadidi, dark brown hair, brown eyes, and 3-month-old female Dana Hadidi, dark brown hair, brown eyes. Unknown clothing descriptions.
The children were last seen on 11th Street in Danville, PA, Riverside Borough, Northumberland County on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The children were reported to be with their mother, 39 year old Sawsan Hadidi, dark brown hair, brown eyes. Sawsan was operating a 2012 purple Toyota Scion, bearing Virginia registration UUA4239.
Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Riverside Borough Police Department at 570-275-4305.