Alert issued for missing children in Northumberland County

Police are looking for two children in the Riverside area

RIVERSIDE, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County have issued an alert for two missing children.

The Riverside Borough Police Department searching for 4-year-old male Danny Hadidi, dark brown hair, brown eyes, and 3-month-old female Dana Hadidi, dark brown hair, brown eyes. Unknown clothing descriptions.

The children were last seen on 11th Street in Danville, PA, Riverside Borough, Northumberland County on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The children were reported to be with their mother, 39 year old Sawsan Hadidi, dark brown hair, brown eyes. Sawsan was operating a 2012 purple Toyota Scion, bearing Virginia registration UUA4239.

Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury.