Milton Public Library employees affected by bank collapse

MILTON, Pa. — When Silicon Valley Bank in California collapsed, it sent shockwaves through the banking world and into central Pennsylvania.

"Nobody had received their direct deposit. The bank said everything looked good on their end, so Saturday, I had no idea what happened," said Kris LaVanish, the director of the Milton Public Library and one of seven people who work there.

LaVanish logged into the library's payroll system last Sunday after no one received their paychecks.

"It basically said, yes, we have been a victim of the collapse of SVB Bank, and we don't know when we can get anyone paid," LaVanish said.

The Milton Public Library uses a company called Patriot Software, based in Ohio. Patriot Software is connected to Silicon Valley Bank.

"I couldn't have been more shocked. I really could not have been. How does someone anticipate something like this?" LaVanish asked.

LaVanish says she wrote employees paper checks out of the library's operating account.

"My employees are really great, and they take service to the public seriously. However, everyone needs to be paid," LaVanish said.

LaVanish says the issue was resolved within a few days, and she is thankful there was money in the library's budget to cover payroll.