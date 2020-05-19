Owner of driving school facing bankruptcy

The driving school is not allowed to open alongside other businesses in the governor's yellow phase because it is considered a school rather than a business.

MILTON, Pa. — The owner of a truck driving school near Milton says the coronavirus is about to bankrupt his business.

Tractor-trailers are a regular sight on Route 147.

As many people know, driving one of these trucks is not easy and requires a commercial driver's license.

The Professional Drivers Academy near Milton offers an eight-week course to train drivers for their CDL.

"We bring them in and teach them everything they need to know about it, including taking their test and then take them on the road and give them real behind-the-wheel experience," said owner Shawn Reis.

The Professional Drivers Academy has been around for more than 40 years, but Shawn Reis bought the business in January.

He says since it is classified as a school rather than a business, it was not allowed to open during the governor's yellow phase.

Reis says he is in danger of going bankrupt and closing for good.

"Without any income you can't pay your bills."

Many schools in Pennsylvania are turning on online learning which is not possible here.

"That's about as ridiculous as saying' 'Hey, I'd like to be a doctor.' 'Here's a book and a scalpel. get back to me in eight weeks and we'll see how you do.'"

Reis says the demand for truck drivers is so high that people are finding ways to get jobs without getting the proper training.

"They're going direct to the DMV and trying to get their license without going to a school, so essentially they're not trained," Reis said.

Reis says social distancing is not an issue as his class sizes are less than ten people.