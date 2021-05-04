Milton pharmacy giving COVID-19 vaccines

A pharmacy in Milton recently started giving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

MILTON, Pa. — Jonathan Weber of Lewisburg sat for 15 minutes after his COVID-19 vaccine at Custom Care Pharmacy in Milton.

"I logged onto Facebook and signed up and got an appointment pretty quickly," Weber said.

Weber is an agricultural worker in Union County so he qualifies for a vaccine under Phase 1B of the state's guidelines.

"As soon as I was available to get a shot there was availability to get the shot, so I had no issues getting signed up," Weber said.

Custom Care Pharmacy started giving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its Milton location last Monday.

"We have a lot of phone calls from people who did not qualify last week who were waiting to qualify this week so there is that new population of people who are eligible," Adam Rosinski said.

Owner Adam Rosinski tells Newswatch 16 in addition to Milton, his team just started giving vaccinations at the pharmacy's location in Sunbury.

They can do around 35 vaccines per day at each location.

"We're going to add more if it is needed to or depending on our vaccine allocation. As we get more vaccine, we plan to use it all within a week," Rosinski said.

Rosinski says Custom Care Pharmacy has an employee and a phone line dedicated to scheduling the vaccine appointments.

"The phone calls and the need in the community has been overwhelming," Rosinski said.