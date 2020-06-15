Milton in Motion

A nonprofit in Milton wants you to get outside and walk. The Improved Milton Experience is holding a social distancing walk now through Labor Day.

MILTON, Pa. — Charlie Clayton of New Columbia walks at Milton State Park almost every day.

"If I come here in the morning, it's not crowded. I'm a nature boy. I like being a nature guy," Clayton said.

Now, he could earn prizes for his walks. It's all part of a program from the nonprofit group The Improved Milton Experience. The group is holding a going green social distancing walk now through Labor Day.

"We came up with this great combination where we are able to showcase Milton's historic downtown as well as our beautiful state park island, get people out doing some laps, and hopefully wi,n some money," said Amanda Craig, president of The Improved Milton Experience.

Walkers register online for free. There are two walking locations -- downtown Milton and Milton State Park. Walkers keep track of how many half-mile laps they finish, log it on the website, and they are eligible for weekly prizes.

This is not only for Milton residents. Anyone can participate.

"The beauty of this program is that you can do it whenever it's fit for you and it can be anyone, anywhere," said Craig.