Olympic-level athletes helping Milton track and field team

Track and field athletes at Milton Area High School are getting some top-notch instruction this season.

MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School has a competitive track and field team, with quite a few students specializing in throwing the javelin.

Recently, Coach Bing Pursel decided to take the team's training to the next level by bringing Olympic-caliber athletes to work with the students.

"I have had the pleasure of working around plenty of Olympians, working with coaches that have coached Olympians. I've had the privilege of going to training camps in South Africa and Finland," said Kim Hamilton, who has been throwing javelin since 2009.

Hamilton competed in the Olympic trials in 2012 and 2016, missing the team by a small margin each time. She now trains student-athletes and helped the team from Milton.

"Overall, just teaching them not just the technique, but the biomechanical functions of the body to help them do their best," Hamilton said.

Students are excited to work with Hamilton. Morgan Reiner is a Milton Area High School senior who won a national championship throwing javelin last year.

"Having Kim be able to come up right here in our own school and just being able to practice the thing that we love to do is just, I don't have words for it, it's awesome," Reiner said.

"We see them on TV, and we get so inspired. It's amazing to be here with everybody. It's an amazing opportunity," Amelia Gainer said.

"Looking forward to taking advantage of this, their knowledge and skills. I really want to throw it far this year, so it's exciting," Jace Brandt said.

Hamilton and another athlete, Barry Krammes, will be working with the students throughout the weekend.