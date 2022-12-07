Part of metal recycling yard burns in Mount Carmel

Firefighters from two counties were called to a metal recycling yard business late Monday night in Mount Carmel.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — The sky over part of Northumberland County lit up overnight. There was a big fire in Mount Carmel.

The fire broke out late Monday night at SOS Metals along Route 54.

Viewer photos and video sent to Newswatch 16 show bright orange flames shooting up.

SOS is a scrap metal purchasing and recycling yard. A spokesperson for the company says the fire started in a tin pile. It was caught in time. There was no damage to anything else. The company said that was due to a quick response from firefighters.

Units from Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties, including several tankers, were called to the scene.

The flames were out early Tuesday morning. Firefighters still poured water on the rubble as heavy equipment dismantled the burned pile. The goal here is to keep it from flaring up again.

In spite of the fire, SOS says it is still in operation.

We do know one firefighter was hurt. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

There is no word what caused Monday night's fire.

Route 54 was closed for much of the night.