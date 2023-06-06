x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northumberland County

Man wanted for police chase in Northumberland County arrested in Virginia

Jarrett Castelonia was arrested by U.S. Marshals Monday in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

More Videos

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — U.S. Marshals have arrested the man police say rammed into a squad car and then led them on a high-speed chase in Northumberland County.

Jarrett Castelonia was arrested Monday in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Investigators say Castelonia led Shamokin Police on a chase through the city last month, hitting several cars and causing at least four other crashes.

He faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

Before You Leave, Check This Out