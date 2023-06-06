Man wanted for police chase in Northumberland County arrested in Virginia

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — U.S. Marshals have arrested the man police say rammed into a squad car and then led them on a high-speed chase in Northumberland County.
Jarrett Castelonia was arrested Monday in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Investigators say Castelonia led Shamokin Police on a chase through the city last month, hitting several cars and causing at least four other crashes.
He faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer.
