Man turns himself in and admits to killing his girlfriend.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Police in Shamokin say an officer walked into the lobby of the police station Tuesday afternoon to find Andre Stone sitting in a chair. Stone allegedly told the officer, "I killed my girlfriend, I wanted to tell you." Stone proceeded to show the officer a picture on his phone of a female laying on the floor. Stone said, "I couldn't take it anymore and I strangled her." That conversation happened around 2:30. Police questioned Stone who told them he strangled the victim and had a knife in case he couldn't do it. Officers went to the home along South Market Street where they found a white female in her 40's unresponsive. The county coroner was called to the scene where he pronounced the woman dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m.