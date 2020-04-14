Man turns himself in, admits to killing girlfriend

Police say the Shamokin man told them he couldn't take it anymore.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Police in Shamokin say an officer walked into the lobby of the police station Tuesday afternoon to find Andre Stone sitting in a chair.

Stone allegedly told the officer, "I killed my girlfriend; I wanted to tell you."

Stone proceeded to show the officer a picture on his phone of a female laying on the floor.

Stone said, "I couldn't take it anymore, and I strangled her."

That conversation happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Police questioned Stone, who told them he strangled the victim and had a knife in case he couldn't do it.

Officers went to the home along South Market Street, where they found a white female in her 40's unresponsive.

The county coroner was called to the scene where he pronounced the woman dead.