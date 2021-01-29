x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Northumberland County

Man sentenced for stabbing in Sunbury found dead in prison

The inmate was found dead on Thursday. He was serving time for a stabbing in 2015.
One Dead, Another in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury

Officials at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas reported the death of inmate Edgar Gearhart on Jan. 28.

Gearhart, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, officers and medical staff administered life-saving measures to no avail. EMS responded to the facility and declared Gearhart dead.

The state police are handling the investigation.

Gearhart was serving a sentence for a third-degree murder from Northumberland County.

RELATED: One Dead, Another in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury

Gearhart was 19 when he stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend, 49-year-old Robert Blake.

Police say Gearhart also stabbed his mother during the dispute.

Related Articles