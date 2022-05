Christopher Weston was sentenced to 6 to 15 years in state prison on Friday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend up to 15 years behind bars after a deadly crash in 20-18.

Police say Christopher Weston was driving under the influence in April of 2018 when he crashed along Snydertown Road near Sunbury, killing his passenger.

He pleaded guilty in February to homicide by vehicle while DUI and possesion of drugs.