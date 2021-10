Brian Heffner of Coal Township was sentenced Friday. Investigators say he shot Sean Maschal in 2017.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man will spend time in prison for killing another man in Northumberland County.

Brian Heffner of Coal Township was sentenced Friday to 19 and a half to 50 years.

In August, he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, and other charges.

Investigators say Heffner shot Sean Maschal in 2017.