Man locked up after Sunbury stabbing

Jose Aguilar-Velazquez is accused of attempted homicide after a bloody stabbing in Northumberland County.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed another man in Northumberland County.

According to investigators, a neighbor heard a loud commotion at a home along North 11th Street in Sunbury around 3 a.m. Sunday. When he went to check it out, he found blood inside and a bloody knife on the floor.

When police arrived, they found Todd Kiger stabbed in the neck outside his apartment.

Kiger says he invited a man back from the bar, and the man attacked him.

Officers followed a blood trail that led to Jose Aguilar-Velazquez.

Aguilar-Velazquez, 32, admitted to attacking and stabbing Kiger. He was locked up without bail.