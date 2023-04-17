x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northumberland County

Man locked up after Sunbury stabbing

Jose Aguilar-Velazquez is accused of attempted homicide after a bloody stabbing in Northumberland County.
Credit: WNEP

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed another man in Northumberland County.

According to investigators, a neighbor heard a loud commotion at a home along North 11th Street in Sunbury around 3 a.m. Sunday. When he went to check it out, he found blood inside and a bloody knife on the floor.

When police arrived, they found Todd Kiger stabbed in the neck outside his apartment.

Kiger says he invited a man back from the bar, and the man attacked him.

Officers followed a blood trail that led to Jose Aguilar-Velazquez.

Aguilar-Velazquez, 32, admitted to attacking and stabbing Kiger. He was locked up without bail.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Remains of WWII soldier return home

Before You Leave, Check This Out