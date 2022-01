Police say Adam Danaher stabbed a man along North Beech Street just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A man is locked up in Northumberland County after a stabbing Friday night.

Mount Carmel police say Adam Danaher stabbed a man along North Beech Street in the borough just after 11 p.m.

The victim is in critical condition.

Danaher fled after the stabbing but was caught Saturday morning.

He faces charges related to aggravated assault.