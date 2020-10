A man is behind bars in Northumberland County after police say he tried to rob a mini-mart at gunpoint.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Officers were called to the VP Racing Fuels mini-mart on South Front Street in Sunbury around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say a man showed a gun and tried to rob the place but then ran off.

State police found the suspect in a parking lot down the street.

Authorities say a trooper fired at the man, but he was not hit.