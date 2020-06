That man was arrested Tuesday on charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man from Northumberland County is locked up after police say he fired a gun into a home.

Danarii Springs of Northumberland was arrested Tuesday on charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say Springs fired shots into a home on North Seventh Street in Sunbury early Monday morning.

Three people were in the home but no one was hit by the shots.