The man was found guilty of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and strangulation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — In Northumberland County, a man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend in 2020.

Shamokin police say Andre Stone admitted to killing his girlfriend, Dawn Latasha.

Stone shared a photo of his girlfriend laying on the floor to police and said he strangled her.

Stone was found guilty of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and strangulation.