WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A man faces kidnapping charges in Northumberland County after allegedly attacking a woman.
Police in Watsontown say 72-year-old Byron Magargle Sr. waited for a woman to come out of her house along East Brimmer Avenue early Monday morning.
That's when officers say Magargle hit the victim in the face, tied her hands and feet together, and placed a gag in her mouth.
A neighbor heard the commotion, called police, and subdued Magargle.
He remains locked up in Northumberland County.
