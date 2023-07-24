x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northumberland County

Man faces kidnapping charges in Northumberland County

Byron Magargle Sr. faces kidnapping charges in Northumberland County after police say he attacked a woman outside of her home in Watsontown Monday morning.

More Videos

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A man faces kidnapping charges in Northumberland County after allegedly attacking a woman.

Police in Watsontown say 72-year-old Byron Magargle Sr. waited for a woman to come out of her house along East Brimmer Avenue early Monday morning.

That's when officers say Magargle hit the victim in the face, tied her hands and feet together, and placed a gag in her mouth.

A neighbor heard the commotion, called police, and subdued Magargle.

He remains locked up in Northumberland County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out