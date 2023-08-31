Man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a toddler.

The 14-month-old was unresponsive when his stepfather called 911.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Police in Sunbury say Eeric Ballou was watching his 14-month-old stepson Wednesday morning when he called 911 to report the child was unresponsive but breathing.

Ballou initially told police that he left the child unattended for approximately two minutes and returned to find him breathing heavily and not responding.

Later in the hospital though, the child's mother told investigators that Ballou said he dropped the boy on his head.

The prognosis for the boy is not known at this time, though he was being treated for a fractured skull and a brain bleed.