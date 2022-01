The ATV overturned and the rider was pinned underneath an SUV.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A man has died after an ATV crash in Northumberland County.

Coal Township Police say an SUV was towing an ATV with a male rider onboard shortly after 6 a.m.

The ATV overturned and the rider was pinned underneath as the SUV continued to pull it for about 50 feet.

The driver was unconscious when he was discovered and later died at a hospital.