Northumberland County

Man dies from injuries in camping accident

The Northumberland County man died after an explosion while camping in Union County last month.
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say a man has died several weeks after being injured in a propane cylinder explosion while he was camping in central Pennsylvania last month. 

The Lehigh County coroner’s office says Kevin Shaffer, 59, of Northumberland was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. 

The coroner’s office says Shaffer died of complications of second-and third-degree burns in the November 29 blast while he was camping in New Columbia, Union County. 

The death was ruled accidental.