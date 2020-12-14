Man dies from injuries in camping accident

The Northumberland County man died after an explosion while camping in Union County last month.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office says Kevin Shaffer, 59, of Northumberland was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

The coroner’s office says Shaffer died of complications of second-and third-degree burns in the November 29 blast while he was camping in New Columbia, Union County.