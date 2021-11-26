Man charged with mother's death

Police found the mother's body wrapped in blankets in her bedroom on Sunday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Northumberland County is facing homicide charges after allegedly killing his mother.

According to court paperwork, Christopher Depka allegedly hit Sarah Jones in the head with a baseball bat at their home in Coal Township last weekend.

Surveillance camera footage showed Depka using Jone's ATM card at a Rite Aid a day before she was found dead in the home.

When Depka was taken into custody he was found to have the ATM card on him.

A bloody aluminum baseball bat was later found hidden in a bloody box under a desk in Depka's bedroom.

