Officers picked up the man hours after a building in Shamokin was burglarized.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County made quick work of a burglary; they say more arrests are coming.

Officers picked up Jehiem Throckmorton Monday afternoon, hours after a building on Chestnut Street was burglarized.

They say they found the stolen items, including firearms, in the suspect's possession and inside his car.

Police say more suspects have been identified.