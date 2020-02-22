Man arrested after standoff in Mt. Carmel

Police said the suspect refused to cooperate when swat teams surrounded the house.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Officers zeroed in on South Maple Street after a shooting around midnight.

Swat teams from Columbia, Montour, and Lycoming counties came to the aid of Mt. Carmel and Shamokin police.

Nicole Share lives in the home with her three children.

"I don't know, I was pulled out of my house at three in the morning, my three children, they shot holes in my, I don't know after that, they shot holes, you know, windows," Share said. "Now, no windows at my house."

Share says her boyfriend, Akeem Gregory, was at the house overnight but she insists he was not armed.

But police said Gregory was their suspect for the shooting when he refused to cooperate when swat teams surrounded.

"We tried to negotiate with him, which was unsuccessful,l and ended up deploying gas and pepper spray into the residence which did make him retreat out of the residence," explained Mt. Carmel Police Chief Christopher Buhay.

After Gregory's arrest, he was charged with attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and gun charges.