Man admits to deadly shooting, is sentenced to prison

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man charged in a deadly drug-related shooting in Northumberland County has entered a guilty plea.
Sabian Ebersole of Coal Township was just shy of his 18th birthday when he was accused of shooting and killing David Rivera, 21, along West Pine Street in Coal Township, near Shamokin, in January 2018.
On Wednesday, Ebersole pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to four to eight years in prison, with more than three years already served.
According to police, Ebersole was tagging along with a friend who planned to sell Rivera and his girlfriend marijuana. When the girlfriend handed over an envelope, the dealer expected there to be cash inside. Instead, they found just a few torn-up pieces of paper inside the envelope. That's when, according to court papers, a fight broke out, and Rivera was shot and killed.