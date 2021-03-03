Man admits to deadly shooting, is sentenced to prison

Sabian Ebersole shot and killed David Rivera in Coal Township in 2018.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man charged in a deadly drug-related shooting in Northumberland County has entered a guilty plea.

Sabian Ebersole of Coal Township was just shy of his 18th birthday when he was accused of shooting and killing David Rivera, 21, along West Pine Street in Coal Township, near Shamokin, in January 2018.

On Wednesday, Ebersole pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to four to eight years in prison, with more than three years already served.