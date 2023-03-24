Man admits to 3rd-degree murder

Police say the man and two others partnered up to kill a man in 2020 and buried him in the backyard.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A man from Northumberland County admitted to 3rd-degree murder.

Police say Thomas Huffman and two others partnered up to kill Richard Jameson in 2020 and buried him in the backyard.

Thomas Huffman, Dorothy Huffman, and their nephew, who was 17 at the time of the crime, were all charged with criminal homicide about two years later when a witness came forward to the police.

That witness said she was threatened and told to stay silent about the crime.

