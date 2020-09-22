Man accused of purposely crashing into police patrol cars, other vehicles on the street

Police said Gary Updike, 43, was under the influence when he intentionally wrecked the ten vehicles.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Two Mount Carmel police patrol cars sit in a lot with dents, smashed windows, and broken equipment.

Chief of police Christopher Buhay said 43-year-old Gary Updike was under the influence when he purposely drove his A&A Construction vehicle into patrol cars early Sunday morning.

Chief Buhay said Updike was angry about a previous DUI charge.

"Our officers were here at the station, they heard a horn beeping, came outside because it was continuous and when they were approaching the vehicle took off and began ramming into police vehicles," Chief Buhay said.

Officers said Updike didn't stop there. He allegedly hit ten total vehicles in the borough, including Eve Lyash's Kia Soul and her husband's new Hyundai Palisade.

Lyash lives right across the street from the police department.

"This construction van hit the police cars, slammed into reverse, hit our car numerous times," Lyash said. "It knocked my husband's car into the house. Then the van hit my house and my car and drove off."

Officers said Updike was hitting these vehicles with such force he broke his own window. Officers were able arrest him when he was found lying on the street at the last crash.

"He was ramming vehicles and pushing vehicles 12-15 feet, and struck them at least eight times," Chief Buhay said.

Officers said Updike was taken to Geisinger hospital after the wrecks. Lyash said her house shook from the crashes.

"It was an impact because our porch is cement, so you could feel it," Lyash said.

Police said Updike will be charged with DUI, criminal mischief, and institutional vandalism, among other things, when he is released from the hospital.

The police department is working to replace the two patrol cars.