Man accused of choking and threatening to kill victim.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County have arrested a man for assault. Watsontown Police say Brian Lebarron choked and threatened to kill another person during a domestic dispute on Eighth Street Tuesday morning. Officers say when they tried to arrest Lebarron he resisted and they had to use a taser. He locked up in the Northumberland County jail on felony charges of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and several other related charges.
