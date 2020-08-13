Finding new ways to get books into children's hands

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is teaming up with libraries in central Pennsylvania to raise money for children's books.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard for local libraries to connect with the people they serve. Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury is open but it's not the same.

"We are not doing any programming and programming was a huge part of our mission in the previous years," said Melissa Rowse, the library director.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is partnering with libraries in Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties to raise money for children's books, programs, and services.

"Libraries provide a really critical space in the community for people who are often very vulnerable to come and use Wi-Fi, use the computers, check out books, read information," said Joanne Troutman of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

For $25 a year, you can support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library which puts a new book in a child's hand once a month. The program gives a child a new book each month for one year.

"We've supported Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for a number of years in our community, but we always, always have an extensive waiting list," Troutman said.

"When we closed down in March, I could not get books to children. This is an effective, efficient way that books can still get into a child's home," Rowse said.