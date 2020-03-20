Laundromat offering help to seniors

A laundromat in Northumberland County plans to stay open and give seniors a hand. You don't even have to leave your car.

MILTON, Pa. — The Laundry Room of Milton has stayed open 24 hours a day, even as the coronavirus started placing restrictions on businesses. Co-owner Jessica Brouse has made sure the facility is clean.

"We are down here roughly every four hours with Lysol and Clorox wipes and disinfectant cleaners and everything that we can do to keep it as sanitized as possible," Brouse said.

Many of Brouse's customers are senior citizens who tell her they do not want to go out but feel doing their laundry is a necessity, so starting this Friday evening and every Friday until further notice, The Laundry Room of Milton is hosting an event for people 55 and older.

"From 5 to 6, we'll have a table set up outside, and they can drop off their laundry. I will do their laundry for no extra charge, just what it would regularly cost them to do it."

People can pick up their laundry between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"They don't even have to get out of their cars. I'll give them a slip that has their name and number. It stays with their laundry the whole entire time."

Brouse put the event on Facebook and says people have volunteered to help.

"I know that they're nervous about being out, my Gram is nervous about being out. This is my way to help them feel a little safer, so they don't have to be out in public."