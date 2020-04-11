Large turnout in Northumberland County

Northumberland County is expected to have partial results Tuesday night and full results early Wednesday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, ON — Northumberland County's Director of Elections estimates 90% voter turnout there.

Some polling places reported early technical difficulties but election officials say the issues were resolved soon after.

Earlier Tuesday Newswatch16 stopped by as the nearly 9,000 mail-in ballots were counted.

It took around 13 hours to count the mail-in ballots using four scanners and an automatic letter opener.

Poll watchers and politicians who applied for certificates were able to watch the ballots being processed through a window.

No one was allowed into the room.

The doors were all locked and there was a security guard standing outside.

Shortly after the mail-in ballots were counted, the in-person election results started coming in.

According to Northumberland County's Director of Elections, some of the new voting machines did not close out correctly.