Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code

The relaxed dress code for Shamokin Area School District comes after a statement released by Superintendent Chris Venna on Saturday.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning.

According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.

The short-term change is aimed at making students as comfortable as possible with the lack of air conditioning in the elementary school and partial air conditioning in the high school.

Students will also be allowed to bring water bottles to school for hydration.

The Shamokin Area School District plans on beginning the school year on August 22.