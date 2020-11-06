Campground opens at Knoebels Amusement Resort

Campers started arriving Thursday at the attraction in Northumberland County.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Campers started rolling in at Knoebels Amusement Resort on Thursday. Since the amusement park is not open yet, food trucks are set up just outside the campground.

Campers tell us they are happy to be back.

Fred and Julie Michaels of Pottstown set up their campsite at Knoebels campground. They come every year during this week.

"We have people who are behind us, over there, it's family and friends who come. Every year we come back. We enjoy camping as much as we enjoy the park."

Camping looks a little different this year at Knoebels. Typically, the park is open by now, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, amusement parks are not allowed to open yet.

"We've gone through these weeks of not being able to open and so it's seen as a first step. We're excited just to see people coming in," Buddy Knoebel said.

Campers are required to wear masks while using the restrooms or inside the campground's store. Knoebels also installed touchless faucets.

"Doing everything we can, sanitizing, cleaning and trying to make it as safe as possible for the guests that are coming."

Since the amusement park is not open yet, food trucks are set up just outside the campground for lunch and dinner.

Knoebels does not have an official opening date yet for the amusement park, but employees are working on maintenance projects that have to be done before the park can open.

Buddy Knoebel says his family hopes to open the park next month.

"That's our hope as things fall together here and we see what the regulations are in the green and if there's something beyond the green. We're going to do our best to get that fun, food, and fantasy cranked up."