Knoebels bringing Joy to the Grove

A new holiday attraction opens Friday at Knoebels Amusement Resort.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Employees at Knoebels Amusement Resort spent the day putting up holiday lights and signs at the park near Elysburg. Later this week, "Joy Through the Grove" opens. It's the park's newest attraction.

"They've been disassembling Halloween and turning it right into Christmas. Our team has been doing that daily and we're excited to kick off our newest season of fun," Knoebels spokesperson Stacy Ososkie said.

Joy Through the Grove is a mile-and-a-half long display of Christmas lights going from the amusement park through the campground. There will be more than 400 light-up pieces.

Ososkie says attendees will be socially distanced the entire time.

"It's an event that allows families to visit from the comfort of their own vehicles. They have the ability to pre-purchase their passes online, we scan it and they're on their way," Ososkie said.

While none of the food stands will be open, you will still be able to get some of Knoebels' most popular treats.

Attendees are encouraged to preorder both tickets and snacks like kettle corn, cotton candy, and fudge.

"Starting in the main parking area when you come through the admissions building, we can scan your ticket right there, and also provide your snacks," Ososkie said.

Ososkie says while this is the first year for the event, it won't be the last.

"There's going to be a lot of brand-new things for people to look at that they've never experienced. But we're also excited for the future to continue expanding the event year after year," Ososkie said.