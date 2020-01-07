Food, fun, fantasy return as Knoebels reopens

It's the day many people in our area have been patiently waiting for: the opening of Knoebels Amusement Resort.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels opened for the season at noon on Wednesday and people waited to get in all morning. There was a steady stream of vehicles coming into this parking lot.

Since the park near Elysburg does not charge admission, it is using its parking lot to control how many visitors are at the park at any one time. The park is not opening any of its overflow lots this year. Once the main lot is filled, no one else will be allowed inside the park until other guests leave the parking area.

According to Knoebels, masks are required for everyone over the age of 2 unless you have a medical condition. Masks are required on all rides except for water rides.

Lines are marked on the handrails and on the ground 6 feet apart so people can social distance while they wait in line for rides and food.

On certain rides, the number of people will be limited.

Families can sit together, but other guests will be spaced apart. That means wait times could be longer and you may not get to choose where you sit on the rides. Speaking of the rides, nearly 40 of them are open, including roller coaster favorites Phoenix and Twister.

Knoebels installed touchless faucets, sneeze guards, and 150 hand sanitizing stations all around the park. Rides that are running will be deep cleaned daily.