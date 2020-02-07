Knoebels quickly changes mask policy

After just one day, Knoebels Amusement Resort has updated its mask policy. This comes one day after Gov. Wolf said everyone must wear a mask when they leave home.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Masks are a hot topic all over the country and certainly at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg. The park's original policy stated everyone over the age 2 two is required to wear one unless they have a medical reason.

"We noticed yesterday that as the day went on, more and more individuals did not have masks on while in the park. As responsible business owners during a global pandemic, our team gathered together to reevaluate the policy," said resort spokesperson Stacy Ososkie.

Ososkie says now everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask unless they are eating or on a water ride. Face shields are allowed but not on rides. rides will not start until everyone on board is wearing their mask.

Ososkie says park managers and security will be going around the park reminding people to wear masks. Security will make sure people have masks before they come into the park.

"Before anyone can have fun, we need to make sure they are safe. We operate under that principle any other time and this is no different," said Ososkie.

People we spoke with have different opinions on the new mask policy.

"I think it's a little unnecessary especially just walking around in the park. I understand standing in line maybe," said Paul Maccarrone from Stroudsburg.

"I think it's fine as long as everybody's safe, for everybody's wellbeing, sure, why not?" said Steven Santana of Hazleton.

Those with medical reasons can wear a face shield but everyone over the age of 2 must be wearing some kind of protection to be in the park.