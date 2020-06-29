Knoebels Amusement Resort prepares to open

The amusement park opens for the season on Wednesday.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The food, fun, and fantasy is almost back!

Knoebels Amusement Resort plans to open for the season on Wednesday, more than two months later than originally planned.

If you come to the park near Elysburg, you'll notice there are some changes.

Since Knoebels does not charge admission, it is using its parking lot to control how many visitors are at the park at any one time.

"We will not be opening our overflow lot this year, in addition to two of our smaller overflow lots on other sides of the property. It will be our main lot only and once that is filled guests will not be permitted in until guests leave the parking area," Stacy Ososkie said.

Knoebels Spokesperson Stacy Ososkie says masks will be required for everyone over the age of two unless you have a medical condition.

"Masks will be required in our queue lines and also on rides, except on water rides," Ososkie said.

Lines are marked on the handrails and on the ground six feet apart so people can social distance while they wait in line for rides and food.

On certain rides, the number of people will be limited.

Families can sit together, but other guests will be spaced apart.

Ososkie says that means wait times could be longer and you may not get to choose where you sit on the rides.

Speaking of the rides, nearly 40 of them will be open.

But some rides will not open because of maintenance delays or because they won't be able to be sanitized properly.

"Phoenix and Twister we know will make opening day, whereas the Flying Turns and Impulse will not," Ososkie said.

In addition to installing sneeze guards at the food stands and gift shops, there are 150 of these hand sanitizing stations all around the park.

Ososkie says rides that are running will be deep cleaned daily.

"Just what we want for everyone is to have a laid back, fun experience for their families at a time when so many families need that," Ososkie said.

Knoebels Amusement Resort opens Wednesday and for the first few weeks, the park will be open from Noon until 8:00 pm.

The pool will not open this week.