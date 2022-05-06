Knoebels hosting job fair, announces new bus service

If you're looking for a summer job, an amusement park around here is hiring.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — If you're looking for a summer job, an amusement park in Northumberland County is hiring.

Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg is holding a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the park.

The company is looking for people to help run the rides and work in foodservice.

Teens as young as 14 can apply, and pay starts at $9 an hour.

Those who attend the job fair can also sign up for the new Team Knoebels bus routes.

The bus service will pick workers up in Bloomsburg, Shamokin, and Sunbury for their shifts.

Team Knoebels bus route information:

The tentative bus schedule is:

Bloomsburg: Arrives at Bloomsburg High School at 10:50 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:15 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45am. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.

Arrives at Bloomsburg High School at 10:50 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:15 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45am. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m. Shamokin/Mount Carmel: Arrives at Shamokin Area High School Stadium at 10:15 a.m to begin loading and departs for Mt. Carmel Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Bus arrives at Mt. Carmel Stadium at 10:55 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:05 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45am. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.

Arrives at Shamokin Area High School Stadium at 10:15 a.m to begin loading and departs for Mt. Carmel Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Bus arrives at Mt. Carmel Stadium at 10:55 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:05 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45am. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m. Sunbury: Arrives at Shikellamy High School at 10:40 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:00 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45am. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.

While the bus routes are a new offering, Knoebels team members have long enjoyed exclusive perks, such as:

Free entry to nearly 20 parks

Team member events

Paycheck stuffers (food coupons, ride tickets, etc.)

25% off in-park food

25% off ride tickets

10% off meals at Nickle Plate Bar & Grill

Special rates at Three Ponds Golf Course

Knoebels Scholarship Program for school-aged team members