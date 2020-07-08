Knoebels announces Christmas attraction

A drive-thru light display is in the works for Knoebels Amusement Resort.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort is planning a new holiday event.

On November 27, Knoebels will launch Joy Through the Grove – A drive-thru Christmas light display.

According to park officials, the light display will begin near Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park's main boulevard, and throughout much of the campground.

The drive-thru light display will be open nightly throughout the event, which will conclude the first week of January.

Knoebels plans to operate the amusement park daily through Labor Day, on weekends in September after Labor Day, and for Hallo-Fun October 9-11, 16-18, 23-25, and 30-November 1.