Killer of little girl wants a new sentence

A convicted killer went to Northumberland County court on Tuesday to ask for a new sentence.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Brandon Brown appeared in court Tuesday for a resentencing hearing. Brown was found guilty in 2001 of raping and murdering 6-year-old neighbor Jasmine Stoud in a wooded area of Coal Township near their homes.

Brown was 15 at the time of the murder but was tried as an adult. He's now an adult asking for a new sentence.

A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court makes Brown eligible for a new sentence with the possibility of parole.

Charles Pensyl, the lead detective, and prosecutor Tony Rosin gave statements at the hearing. Both men worked on the case back in the early 2000s. They both call it one of the most horrific and heinous crimes they have ever worked on.

A doctor who evaluated Brown three years ago described brown as "distant" and "shallow" and said he believes that Brown has not been rehabilitated.

Samantha Mowery, Jasmine's older sister, spoke for the family. She told the court that Brown's sentence of life without parole is justified and he should not be given the option of parole.

Brown addressed the family in court, saying "I'm sorry for taking your daughter from you. I'm sorry for Jasmine. She did not deserve what happened to her. I'm sorry for having to bring you here today."

Brown followed up his apologies by saying he has changed over the past 21 years.

"I believe my greatest accomplishment has been taking accountability for my actions, changing my thinking, and changing my behavior which has allowed me to become the man you see today."

The judge in Northumberland County still wants to hear from another doctor who also evaluated Brown before ruling on resentencing. A date for that doctor to testify has not been set.