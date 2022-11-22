Kids in Sunbury painting holiday cheer for seniors

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating stopped by the Mansion Nursing Home in Northumberland County to check out all the fun.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Christmas cheer is being spread at Mansion Nursing Home in Sunbury. Children are painting pictures on all the residents' windows.

"We are painting gingerbread men, snowmen, Santas, reindeer, wreaths, a bunch of Christmas stuff, and winter scenes," Christopher Wertman explained.

"We have the kids come in from different Boy Scout troops, Girl Scout troops, or other organizations, and different families, and it is just a way to bring the community together," said Natalie Marshalek, who runs the Sunbury Hill Neighborhood Program.

Marshalek's group normally paints holiday pictures on storefronts in downtown Sunbury. This year, she wanted to bring cheer to a local nursing home.

"A lot of the residents are not able to get out, or they don't get the newspaper to see it. This is something we can do to bring some holiday joy to the rooms," Marshalek said.

"The residents are there like, 'Can you draw this?' Or, 'Can you do this?' It just puts a smile on their face, and that is what we are here to do," said activity director Michelle Hays.

Kids went room to room painting different holiday-themed pictures.

Frank Ritter said the paintings put him in the holiday spirit.

"I am very happy to see them do it. It makes us feel like we are somebody and people care for us."

The kids told Newswatch 16 that painting for the residents was very rewarding.

"There is a bunch of smiles on their faces, and they are just happy that we are around here doing what we are doing," Wertman added.

Those spreading the holiday cheer told Newswatch 16 that they hope to do this again next year.