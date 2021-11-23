'Joy Through the Grove' returns to Knoebels

Thanksgiving is only two days away, but employees at Knoebels Amusement Resort are already in the Christmas spirit.

Knoebels Amusement Resort is closed right now, but the park near Elysburg was busy with activity. Employees are decorating the park for Christmas, getting ready for Joy Through the Grove.

It's the second year for the event, which features nearly a mile and a half of Christmas lights.

"An overwhelming surprise just how far they came and how many families got to come visit the lights last year. We're excited to see those fans back again this year and hopefully more," Trevor Knoebel said.

Joy Through the Grove features more than 400 light displays. Trevor Knoebel says there are new pieces this year.

"We focused on getting things with our characters, the Kozmo, Dexter, Piper characters. So many of the display pieces that we added this year feature those characters," Knoebel said.

Knoebel says it takes about 45 minutes to get through the display. Last year's event was so popular that employees added a third admission lane.

"That really helped us manage the traffic flow much better and reduce the wait times significantly," Knoebel said.

Employees will be whipping up fresh kettle corn all season.

If you come on the weekends, there's even more to do. Three Ponds Golf Course turns into Christmas Village with all kinds of attractions.

"We have photos with Santa, there's a grab-and-go food stand, the Nickle Plate Bar and Grill is open for indoor dining. There are smores, fires outside, you can buy smores kits," Knoebel said.

Joy Through the Grove is open nightly starting this Friday through January 2, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $20 per car on weekdays, $25 on weekends.