Jose Colon sentenced to prison for Shamokin murder

Colon was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to the shotgun slaying earlier this year.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man who admitted to murdering a Shamokin woman with a shotgun was sentenced Thursday to decades in prison.

Jose Colon was sentenced to 46 to 92 years in prison by a judge in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty in May.

Investigators say Colon shot Kasandra Ortiz in the head with a shotgun in 2018. Her body was found near a dumpster on North Rock Street in Shamokin.

Colon said he was on drugs at the time of the murder. He and others wanted to get drugs from Ortiz, and that is why he killed her.

Colon also faced charges for an hours-long standoff with police, which happened after the murder.