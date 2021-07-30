Jeep Jamboree comes to Northumberland County

The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area is hosting the 10th Coal Mountain Jeep Jamboree.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Jeep lovers unite; The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area near Shamokin is a busy place this weekend.

The trails are filled with Jeep after Jeep after Jeep for the tenth Coal Mountain Jeep Jamboree.

"One hundred fifty-four Jeeps, 280 some people from 21 different states," Jeep Jamboree Local Coordinator Steve Risk said.

The adventure arena sits on more than 8,000 acres of coal land; there are hundreds of miles of trails for all different skill levels.

Newswatch 16 checked out the Green Trail, which was technically the easiest but it was no easy Sunday drive.

The drivers prefer the trickier trails.

"Oh, I love it. It's beautiful. The rocks are great. We've been through some good rock gardens today and it's got everything you want, from easy to hard," Donald Stevens said.

"This one has probably some of the best wheeling we've done. The rocks are just fantastic. It's constant obstacles," Richard Dubois added.

Drivers spend about 12 hours each day on the trails.

"We feed them breakfast, give them a boxed lunch and we are in the woods and having a great time," Risk said.