Jeep Jamboree drives business near Shamokin

The Jeep Jamboree USA runs through Saturday at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — More than 150 people were here at an off-roading park in coal township for the Jeep Jamboree USA, an event not only for the park but for other businesses in the community as well.

Jeeps a-plenty are pulling into the dirt lot at the anthracite outdoor adventure area for a full weekend of fun.

The off-road site and Jeep Jamboree USA, host a three-day event, that takes riders through different skill levels of terrain.

"We have a lot of repeat customers, a lot of people come back here because they love the park they love the area. We attract people from up to 22 states," said Steve Risk, event coordinator.

Operations manager Dave Porzi, sees the huge crowds that come into the off-road park as a benefit for both their business and for the entire Shamokin area.

"The main reason why we are here is for economic development. We have been very successful and sustainable here and what we're doing is we're bringing that economic tourism money into the area now," said Porzi.

Events like the Jeep Jamboree are meant to help boost the tourism industry in downtown Shamokin and it's felt at the Ale House Bar and Grill.

"We get packed in here the girls are making good money different environment different people you get to meet it's it's a fun time," said Andrea Schwartz, bar manager.

The Ale House Bar and Grill says they can see hundreds of new customers from events like this.

"All over I mean every different state they are coming here, you get to hear their story on everything it's it's something ya know, different," said Schwartz.

Businesses in the Shamokin area may see extra customers for the next couple of days.

