'It's lousy' - Central Pennsylvanians tired of snow

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize caught up with some winter-weary folks in central Pennsylvania.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Jean Guinther has lived in Mount Carmel for more than 30 years, and every winter, she is outside shoveling.

"We're all getting tired of it. It's cold – cold and miserable."

Jean is not the only one who feels that way. As we head into the second week of March, many have spring on our minds. Mother Nature does not seem to agree.

"It's lousy," Paul Sentkoski said. "I'm waiting for summer. 70 degrees the one day and this the next day? And we're getting more on Saturday? I'm ready to get outside!"

Sentkoski thinks this storm is more annoying than anything.

"It's not bad compared to last year or the year before when we had all the bad weather, but it's still a nuisance. As I'm getting older, it's more work."

"When I was younger, I would have loved it," Mike Nolter said. "As you get older, it gets harder for me to shovel."

Andrew Marchetti is a mail carrier and says he is making the best of it since he's outside regardless.

"I might as well make the best of it. Changes it up a little bit." Marchetti said. "I don't mind. You take the good with the bad."

Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on how you look at it, we're supposed to get more snow this weekend.