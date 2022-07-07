Investigators: Fire ruled arson in Northumberland County

The flames broke out at the home on Lamplight Acres in Kulpmont just after midnight on Monday.

KULPMONT, Pa. — The fire which left three people homeless in Northumberland County was allegedly set intentionally.

That's according to fire officials.

Officials say they found two metal Sterno cans placed on the floor of the garage.

A red plastic gas can was also found at the home and a knob on an electric stove on the second floor was left on.

But investigators say, curiously, personal belongings like pictures were missing from the home.

So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the alleged arson.