Update: Death investigation in Northumberland County

State Police along with the Coroner are at a home in Mount Carmel.

UPDATE:

Police say they now have someone in custody following an investigation in Northumberland County.

Officials say someone is dead.

The home along Back Street in Mount Carmel Township is where investigators say the victim was found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A developing story is underway in Northumberland County.

Police are at a home along Back Street in Mount Carmel.

State Police forensics along with the county coroner are investigating there as well.

Back Street is currently blocked off in an area near a double-block home.

Officials say they have been there since before 5 Sunday evening.

So far no word on what has happened.

Again, this is a developing story.