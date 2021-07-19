Investigation continues into remains found in Northumberland County

The skeleton was discovered by turkey hunters in May of 2021.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A forensic report has been concluded on the skeletal remains found back in May in Northumberland County.

According to the coroner, the remains are that of a male between the ages of 40 and 80 years old and 5'6"-6'2.

The ancestry could not be determined.

The report also says it is likely the person had been dead for less than one year, likely 2-7 months.

The remains were found on May 18th by turkey hunters at the bottom of an embankment near Route 901 in Mount Carmel Township.