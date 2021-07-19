Investigation continues into remains found in Northumberland County

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A forensic report has been concluded on the skeletal remains found back in May in Northumberland County.
According to the coroner, the remains are that of a male between the ages of 40 and 80 years old and 5'6"-6'2.
The ancestry could not be determined.
The report also says it is likely the person had been dead for less than one year, likely 2-7 months.
The remains were found on May 18th by turkey hunters at the bottom of an embankment near Route 901 in Mount Carmel Township.
An investigation will continue into the remains found earlier this year in Northumberland County.